Lbp Am Sa Acquires 11,172 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Lbp Am Sa grew its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,909 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,172 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa owned approximately 0.14% of MongoDB worth $46,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDB. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 206.8% in the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,118,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $657,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,700 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 2,567.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,647 shares of the company's stock valued at $233,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,969 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 162.1% in the third quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,378,540 shares of the company's stock valued at $427,871,000 after purchasing an additional 852,540 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 162.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,097,059 shares of the company's stock valued at $340,505,000 after purchasing an additional 678,746 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 611.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 715,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $300,120,000 after purchasing an additional 614,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MongoDB from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $435.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $260.00 target price (down from $500.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $360.03.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MongoDB

MongoDB Price Performance

MDB stock opened at $244.06 on Thursday. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $148.88 and a one year high of $444.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of -277.34 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.31.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.18. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $695.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $669.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,566 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total value of $390,450.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,093 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,007,107.69. This represents a 6.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,190 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.75, for a total transaction of $440,002.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 80,462 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,750,824.50. This trade represents a 1.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

Further Reading

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