Lbp Am Sa Acquires 21,427 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Lbp Am Sa raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR - Free Report) by 47.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,383 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 21,427 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa owned approximately 0.06% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $14,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 57.4% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 183 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $273.00 to $229.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $257.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $247.71.

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Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.8%

BR stock opened at $162.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $172.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.83. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.10 and a 1-year high of $271.91.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.70% and a net margin of 14.86%.The business's revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.320-9.580 EPS. Analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Broadridge Financial Solutions's payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey purchased 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $194.49 per share, with a total value of $1,030,797.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 142,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,787,953.24. This trade represents a 3.85% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 253 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.60, for a total value of $48,727.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,008,969. The trade was a 1.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

See Also

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