Lbp Am Sa Acquires 7,000 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Lbp Am Sa increased its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,800 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $4,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Coinbase Global by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,216,793 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $8,847,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,930 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Coinbase Global by 5.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,959,871 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $661,437,000 after purchasing an additional 108,751 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Coinbase Global by 5.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,193,784 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $402,890,000 after purchasing an additional 57,164 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Coinbase Global by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 829,081 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $187,488,000 after purchasing an additional 241,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Coinbase Global by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,273 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $264,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company's stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COIN has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $277.00 to $221.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $399.00 to $290.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $261.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coinbase Global

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 364,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.95, for a total transaction of $56,494,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 402,165 shares in the company, valued at $62,315,466.75. The trade was a 47.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 384,570 shares of company stock worth $60,504,690 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.56% of the company's stock.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 3.3%

COIN stock opened at $206.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.36 and a twelve month high of $444.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 3.60. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $180.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.31.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.68 EPS. The company's revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Coinbase Global News

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Coinbase Global, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Coinbase Global wasn't on the list.

While Coinbase Global currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here