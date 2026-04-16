Lbp Am Sa Acquires 74,995 Shares of Welltower Inc. $WELL

Lbp Am Sa boosted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 306.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,444 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 74,995 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in Welltower were worth $18,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,790 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,871 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,435 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Welltower Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:WELL opened at $211.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $141.55 and a one year high of $216.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.01.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.64%.Welltower's revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.090-6.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. Welltower's dividend payout ratio is 211.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Welltower from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on Welltower from $216.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Welltower from $204.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Welltower from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Welltower from $214.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $225.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on WELL

About Welltower

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

See Also

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