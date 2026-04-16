Lbp Am Sa Boosts Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Lbp Am Sa grew its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS - Free Report) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,488 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 85,117 shares during the period. Zscaler makes up about 0.8% of Lbp Am Sa's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lbp Am Sa owned approximately 0.20% of Zscaler worth $72,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 19.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company's stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 8.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company's stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 9.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company's stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth $3,019,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,941 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $303,941.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 345,916 shares of the company's stock, valued at $54,166,986.44. The trade was a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam Geller sold 2,094 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.53, for a total transaction of $321,491.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 46,949 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,208,079.97. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 12,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,892,487 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $265.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zscaler

Zscaler Stock Performance

Zscaler stock opened at $131.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of -311.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.63 and a 12 month high of $336.99.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $815.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.92 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The firm's revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Zscaler has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.990-4.020 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

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