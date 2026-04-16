Lbp Am Sa Boosts Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Lbp Am Sa lifted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) by 760.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,671 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 259,525 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity accounts for about 0.8% of Lbp Am Sa's holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Lbp Am Sa owned approximately 0.10% of TE Connectivity worth $66,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 13,446 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 336,394 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $73,849,000 after purchasing an additional 21,882 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,662,615 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $363,215,000 after purchasing an additional 56,833 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,231 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $10,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,419,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Zacks Research cut TE Connectivity from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group set a $272.00 price objective on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded TE Connectivity from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded TE Connectivity from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $246.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of TEL stock opened at $234.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $125.42 and a 1-year high of $250.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.84 and a 200 day moving average of $225.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The electronics maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 11.41%.TE Connectivity's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. TE Connectivity has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from TE Connectivity's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. TE Connectivity's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Reuben M. Shaffer sold 1,425 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $333,777.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 6,155 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total value of $1,371,395.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,859,486.10. The trade was a 22.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 42,345 shares of company stock valued at $9,627,260 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

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