Lbp Am Sa Boosts Stock Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Lbp Am Sa increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 434,393 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 33,534 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $41,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 12,349 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,369 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $5,947,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213,184 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $18,775,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 6,498 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 10,051 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Boston Scientific Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE BSX opened at $64.61 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1 year low of $60.59 and a 1 year high of $109.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business's 50-day moving average is $70.12 and its 200 day moving average is $87.35.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.29 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $15,042,634.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,411,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $131,983,105.15. The trade was a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Evercore dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $112.00 to $96.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Boston Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $102.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BSX

Key Headlines Impacting Boston Scientific

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains: Truist trimmed its price target to $90 but kept a Buy rating, and Citi has reiterated a Buy stance (prior target reductions noted). The sustained Buy ratings support upside sentiment despite lower targets. Truist price target note Citi reiteration

Analyst support remains: Truist trimmed its price target to $90 but kept a Buy rating, and Citi has reiterated a Buy stance (prior target reductions noted). The sustained Buy ratings support upside sentiment despite lower targets. Positive Sentiment: Earnings expectations are constructive: recent pieces (Zacks, Yahoo) highlight that BSX appears positioned for an earnings beat in the upcoming report, citing favorable revenue/expense dynamics and consensus-beating potential—this can support near-term upside if results meet or beat expectations. Zacks earnings preview Yahoo earnings preview

Earnings expectations are constructive: recent pieces (Zacks, Yahoo) highlight that BSX appears positioned for an earnings beat in the upcoming report, citing favorable revenue/expense dynamics and consensus-beating potential—this can support near-term upside if results meet or beat expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Competitive landscape update: AIP’s announced $1.27B take-private of Avanos (a competitor in some product areas) could change competitive dynamics in adjacent markets, but direct impact on BSX revenue/margins is unclear at this stage. MedTechDive Avanos takeover

Competitive landscape update: AIP’s announced $1.27B take-private of Avanos (a competitor in some product areas) could change competitive dynamics in adjacent markets, but direct impact on BSX revenue/margins is unclear at this stage. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary: Overnight/early coverage noted BSX outperformed the broader market in recent sessions, reflecting mixed investor responses to the above factors. Zacks market note

Market commentary: Overnight/early coverage noted BSX outperformed the broader market in recent sessions, reflecting mixed investor responses to the above factors. Negative Sentiment: Legal risk rising: Multiple law firms have filed or announced investor alerts about securities-class-action claims alleging that BSX (and some officers) misrepresented U.S. electrophysiology procedure growth; several firms are soliciting lead-plaintiff motions with a May 4, 2026 deadline. This cluster of lawsuits increases litigation risk and could pressure the stock if damages or disclosures follow. Rosen class action notice Levi & Korsinsky alert

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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