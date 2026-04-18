Lbp Am Sa Buys 10,160 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. $EG

Lbp Am Sa lifted its stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG - Free Report) by 385.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,794 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,160 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in Everest Group were worth $4,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EG. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Everest Group by 1,863.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 25,208 shares of the company's stock worth $9,137,000 after buying an additional 23,924 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Everest Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 652,194 shares of the company's stock worth $228,418,000 after purchasing an additional 29,586 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Everest Group by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company's stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Everest Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,942 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $589,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Everest Group Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of Everest Group stock opened at $351.42 on Friday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $302.44 and a 12-month high of $368.29. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company's 50-day moving average price is $331.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.22.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $13.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $13.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.97 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.09%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($18.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Everest Group's dividend payout ratio is 21.13%.

Everest Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Everest Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America sharply raised its price target to $454, a bullish signal that increases upside expectations versus prior guidance and likely supported buying interest. Bank of America Boosts Everest Group Price Target

Bank of America sharply raised its price target to $454, a bullish signal that increases upside expectations versus prior guidance and likely supported buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2028 EPS estimate to $67.48 (from $64.07) and also increased its Q1 2028 EPS forecast to $16.69, indicating analysts expect stronger earnings further out — a constructive signal for longer‑term earnings growth and valuations.

Zacks Research raised its FY2028 EPS estimate to $67.48 (from $64.07) and also increased its Q1 2028 EPS forecast to $16.69, indicating analysts expect stronger earnings further out — a constructive signal for longer‑term earnings growth and valuations. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo bumped its price target to $332 but kept an “equal weight” rating, implying limited conviction for near‑term outperformance despite the higher target (the new PT sits below some recent trade levels). Wells Fargo Price Target Note

Wells Fargo bumped its price target to $332 but kept an “equal weight” rating, implying limited conviction for near‑term outperformance despite the higher target (the new PT sits below some recent trade levels). Negative Sentiment: Zacks also trimmed several near‑term estimates and its FY2026 outlook modestly (FY2026 EPS cut to $53.11 from $53.46) and reduced multiple quarterly forecasts across 2026–2027 — a sign analysts see some short‑term pressure on results that could cap multiple expansion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on EG. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $348.00 to $344.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Everest Group from $430.00 to $402.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Everest Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Everest Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Everest Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $366.14.

View Our Latest Report on EG

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group NYSE: EG is a global research and consulting firm specializing in strategic advisory, market intelligence, and data-driven analysis for business process, information technology, and emerging technology services. The company provides insights and benchmarks that help enterprises and service providers optimize digital transformation initiatives, sourcing strategies, and operational performance. Through its proprietary research frameworks and data analytics, Everest Group delivers actionable guidance on areas such as automation, cloud migration, customer experience, and supply chain resilience.

With offerings that span advisory engagements, managed services research, and consulting projects, Everest Group serves multiple industry verticals, including banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and retail.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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