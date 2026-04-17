Lbp Am Sa Buys 21,528 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Lbp Am Sa boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON - Free Report) by 603.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,097 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after acquiring an additional 21,528 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $14,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 550.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 52 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Jeri Williams sold 157 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $76,930.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at $567,910. The trade was a 11.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer H. Mak sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.45, for a total value of $860,175.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,019,028. This trade represents a 10.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 13,855 shares of company stock valued at $7,109,828 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $393.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.61. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 52-week low of $339.01 and a 52-week high of $885.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm's fifty day moving average is $460.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $557.38.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $796.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.29 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The business's revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AXON shares. Barclays cut their price target on Axon Enterprise from $702.00 to $682.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $925.00 to $750.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $870.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $749.63.

Read Our Latest Report on Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops technology and weapons systems for public safety and law enforcement agencies, combining hardware, software and cloud services. The company's hardware portfolio includes conducted energy weapons (commonly known as TASER devices), body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems. Axon pairs these devices with a suite of connected products and accessories designed to capture, store and manage field evidence.

Beyond hardware, Axon operates a subscription-based software platform for digital evidence management, evidence review and records management.

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