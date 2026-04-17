Lbp Am Sa Buys 22,103 Shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

Lbp Am Sa increased its stake in shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Free Report) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,860 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 22,103 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in ARM were worth $12,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARM. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in ARM by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ARM by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 17,604 shares of the company's stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 8,724 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the 4th quarter valued at about $826,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARM by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 36,859 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in shares of ARM by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 125,062 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,671,000 after acquiring an additional 18,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company's stock.

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ARM Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARM opened at $162.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $171.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.44, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 3.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.77. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $95.32 and a 52-week high of $183.16.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. ARM had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business's revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. HSBC raised shares of ARM from a "reduce" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of ARM in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $174.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ARM

Insider Buying and Selling at ARM

In other ARM news, CFO Jason Child sold 21,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $3,157,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 174,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,921,129.22. This represents a 10.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Haas sold 9,299 shares of ARM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $1,495,744.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 273,680 shares in the company, valued at $44,021,428. This represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 62,432 shares of company stock worth $9,784,330 over the last ninety days.

More ARM News

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ARM Profile

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

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