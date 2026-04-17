Lbp Am Sa Buys 4,133 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Lbp Am Sa increased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,489 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in Quanta Services were worth $6,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,143,619 shares of the construction company's stock worth $7,519,079,000 after purchasing an additional 386,937 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,080,747 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,519,983,000 after buying an additional 73,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Quanta Services by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,916,540 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,208,672,000 after buying an additional 765,822 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,156,578 shares of the construction company's stock worth $893,139,000 after buying an additional 174,083 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 5.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,805,239 shares of the construction company's stock worth $748,127,000 after acquiring an additional 93,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Quanta Services this week:

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE:PWR opened at $586.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $557.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $483.13. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.04 and a 52-week high of $599.00. The company has a market cap of $88.07 billion, a PE ratio of 86.31, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 3.61%.The business's revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-13.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on PWR. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Quanta Services from $490.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $604.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $518.00 to $646.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $595.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PWR

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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