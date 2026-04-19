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Lbp Am Sa Buys 9,107 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Written by MarketBeat
April 19, 2026
Eli Lilly and Company logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Lbp Am Sa increased its stake in Eli Lilly by 4.2% in Q4, buying 9,107 shares to hold 224,166 shares worth about $240.9 million, representing ~2.8% of the fund and its sixth-largest holding.
  • Eli Lilly reported strong Q4 results—$19.29B revenue (up 42.6% YoY) and $7.54 EPS, topping estimates—and set FY2026 guidance of 33.50–35.00 EPS; the stock trades at a market cap of roughly $875.8B and a P/E ~40.4.
  • Near-term catalysts include a positive ACHIEVE‑4 trial and early Foundayo launch momentum (~1,390 first‑week U.S. prescriptions), but the FDA has requested additional post‑approval safety data and competition from Novo Nordisk; analysts remain largely bullish with a consensus target around $1,224.59 (Moderate Buy).
  • Interested in Eli Lilly and Company? Here are five stocks we like better.

Lbp Am Sa grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,166 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,107 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 2.8% of Lbp Am Sa's portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $240,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 10Elms LLP increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 47 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company's stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $926.90 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $1,133.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock's 50-day moving average is $971.16 and its 200 day moving average is $982.29. The firm has a market cap of $875.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.32 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Key Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Late‑stage ACHIEVE‑4 trial showed cardiovascular benefit (including a large reduction in all‑cause death in a pre‑planned analysis) and non‑inferiority vs. insulin — strengthens Foundayo’s safety/efficacy profile and supports use in diabetes. ACHIEVE‑4 PR
  • Positive Sentiment: Commercial launch momentum: Foundayo recorded ~1,390 U.S. prescriptions in its first week, showing initial demand that supports broader revenue upside if uptake continues. Foundayo first‑week scripts
  • Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment and revenue drivers remain constructive: Mounjaro, Zepbound and Foundayo sales are expected to support strong Q1 revenue — Lilly set to report on April 30. These commercial tailwinds underpin the company’s long‑term growth case. Q1 sales expectations
  • Positive Sentiment: Pipeline and M&A expansion: Lilly is acquiring CrossBridge Bio (~$300M reported) to bolster oncology capabilities — diversifies growth beyond obesity/diabetes. CrossBridge Bio acquisition
  • Neutral Sentiment: CEO commentary: Lilly’s CEO said weight‑loss drugs may eventually reach ~50% of potential users due to system and cost limits — a realistic market sizing comment that tempers but does not negate the long‑term opportunity. CEO market penetration remarks
  • Neutral Sentiment: New entrants and IPOs (e.g., Kailera) show sustained investor interest in GLP‑1/weight‑loss space — increases funding and competition but also validates sector growth. Kailera IPO
  • Neutral Sentiment: Lilly confirmed its Q1 2026 results and conference call date (April 30) — a near‑term event that could reprice expectations based on revenue/volume detail. Earnings date confirmation
  • Negative Sentiment: Regulatory scrutiny: The FDA has requested additional post‑approval safety data and postmarketing studies for Foundayo (notably liver and cardiovascular signals), creating uncertainty around labeling, payer coverage and adoption. This prompted earlier selling pressure. FDA safety data request
  • Negative Sentiment: Competitive/clinical nuance: A recent study suggested Novo Nordisk’s oral agent may better preserve lean body mass versus Lilly’s tirzepatide in some analyses — a potential marketing/clinical drawback to monitor. Lean mass study
  • Negative Sentiment: Some outlets noted Foundayo’s initial scripts trail Novo’s oral product in early uptake — underscores competitive pressure in the U.S. obesity market. Launch comparison with Novo

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $985.00 to $1,205.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $1,350.00 target price on the stock. Freedom Capital raised Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,285.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,224.59.

View Our Latest Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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