Lbp Am Sa Buys Shares of 54,598 Entergy Corporation $ETR

Lbp Am Sa purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 54,598 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,046,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 275.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 36,228 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,097,000 after buying an additional 10,476 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,869,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,225,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Entergy news, EVP John C. Dinelli sold 5,372 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $558,419.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,454,155.55. This represents a 18.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Entergy Price Performance

NYSE ETR opened at $115.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.57. Entergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $79.40 and a 1 year high of $117.81. The business's fifty day moving average is $107.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 10.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Entergy's dividend payout ratio is currently 65.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley set a $98.00 price target on Entergy in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Entergy from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Entergy from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Entergy from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $110.67.

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About Entergy

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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