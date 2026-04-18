Lbp Am Sa Buys Shares of 8,731 Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Lbp Am Sa bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,731 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,073,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westfuller Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sandisk by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sandisk by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Sandisk by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 175 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sandisk by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Sandisk by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 752 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sandisk alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total value of $2,196,355.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,907 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,216,939.71. This trade represents a 26.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

More Sandisk News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on SNDK. Benchmark increased their target price on Sandisk from $260.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Sandisk from $875.00 to $980.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on Sandisk from $900.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $690.00 price target on Sandisk in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $692.68.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SNDK

Sandisk Stock Performance

SNDK stock opened at $920.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.34 and a beta of 5.04. Sandisk Corporation has a 1 year low of $28.94 and a 1 year high of $965.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $682.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $415.11.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $2.89. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Sandisk had a positive return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 11.66%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Sandisk Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sandisk, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sandisk wasn't on the list.

While Sandisk currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here