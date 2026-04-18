Lbp Am Sa Buys Shares of 8,731 Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Lbp Am Sa bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,731 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,073,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westfuller Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sandisk by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sandisk by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Sandisk by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 175 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sandisk by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Sandisk by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 752 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total value of $2,196,355.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,907 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,216,939.71. This trade represents a 26.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.
More Sandisk News
Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target to $1,080 and kept a "Buy" rating, giving another credible analyst boost to upside expectations. Benzinga: BofA raises PT
- Positive Sentiment: Evercore started coverage with an "Outperform" and a $1,200 target, highlighting institutional interest that could support further gains. Evercore initiation (TickerReport)
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple bullish research notes (Arete upgrade and other broker optimism) add to the analyst momentum driving demand. Arete upgrade
- Positive Sentiment: Market headlines point to a big retail/institutional surge after ceasefire-related rallies—one roundup shows SanDisk up sharply in a list of big winners. Macro geopolitics (oil/ceasefire) helped risk assets rally. Benzinga: stocks up after ceasefire claims
- Positive Sentiment: Sector research and feature pieces highlight SNDK as a momentum/AI-infrastructure play — analysts point to accelerating AI-driven NAND and enterprise‑SSD demand that underpin revenue and margin upside. Zacks: momentum pick Zacks: SNDK vs Marvell
- Positive Sentiment: Extreme bull cases (including high Evercore upside scenarios covered in media) are circulating and help sentiment—these are bullish but speculative. Yahoo Finance: big Evercore bull case
- Neutral Sentiment: Inclusion in the Nasdaq‑100 (effective Apr 20) is a clear technical catalyst that can increase index/ETF flows into SNDK; this may support near‑term buying but can also concentrate selling around rebalancing dates. MarketBeat: Nasdaq‑100 inclusion
- Neutral Sentiment: Commentary asking whether it’s "too late" after a 20x one‑year surge raises valuation and rotation questions; it signals increased scrutiny on fundamentals vs. momentum. Yahoo: valuation/rotation piece
- Negative Sentiment: Seeking Alpha pieces warn of near‑term volatility and a "sell‑the‑news" risk around the Nasdaq‑100 inclusion and upcoming earnings — they advise caution and suggest waiting for a technical pullback. Seeking Alpha: sell‑the‑news warning
- Negative Sentiment: Other commentary explicitly flags high short‑term volatility and the possibility of a meaningful pullback after the rapid run, underscoring the stock's elevated beta and valuation risks. Seeking Alpha: volatility warning
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have commented on SNDK. Benchmark increased their target price on Sandisk from $260.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Sandisk from $875.00 to $980.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on Sandisk from $900.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $690.00 price target on Sandisk in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $692.68.
Check Out Our Latest Report on SNDK
Sandisk Stock Performance
SNDK stock opened at $920.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.34 and a beta of 5.04. Sandisk Corporation has a 1 year low of $28.94 and a 1 year high of $965.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $682.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $415.11.
Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $2.89. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Sandisk had a positive return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 11.66%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Sandisk Profile
(Free Report
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SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.
Further Reading
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