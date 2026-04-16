Lbp Am Sa Decreases Stake in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Lbp Am Sa decreased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,627 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,232 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $33,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 56.3% in the third quarter. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. now owns 7,500 shares of the company's stock worth $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 682,639 shares of the company's stock worth $476,483,000 after buying an additional 177,310 shares during the period. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at $2,093,000. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,769,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,005,882 shares of the company's stock worth $702,106,000 after buying an additional 24,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company's stock.

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Spotify Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Spotify Technology this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPOT shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $740.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Arete Research upgraded Spotify Technology from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $586.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $720.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $735.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $630.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $690.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Spotify Technology

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alex Norstrom sold 5,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.51, for a total value of $2,606,616.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,560,425.39. This represents a 7.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gustav Soderstrom sold 20,833 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.52, for a total transaction of $9,864,842.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 20,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,758,773.68. The trade was a 50.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

SPOT stock opened at $529.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $109.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.70. The business's 50-day moving average is $489.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $560.68. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $405.00 and a fifty-two week high of $785.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.16 by $2.00. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 31.35%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

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