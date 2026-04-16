Lbp Am Sa Decreases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Lbp Am Sa decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,830 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 37,829 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $29,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,776,307 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,024,243,000 after buying an additional 724,832 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,045,156 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,809,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,506 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,302,722 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,060,536,000 after purchasing an additional 176,219 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,777,516 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,382,695,000 after purchasing an additional 725,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,921,228 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,106,414,000 after purchasing an additional 86,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael Miebach bought 434 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $233.33 per share, with a total value of $101,265.22. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $101,265.22. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $304.00 per share, with a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 9,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,432. The trade was a 12.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired a total of 1,484 shares of company stock valued at $417,157 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Argus set a $360.00 price objective on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $215.00 price objective on International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $307.63.

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Key International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of IBM opened at $245.08 on Thursday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $220.72 and a 52-week high of $324.90. The company has a market capitalization of $229.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.19. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 15.69%.The business had revenue of $19.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.27%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Further Reading

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