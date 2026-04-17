Lbp Am Sa Grows Position in Insulet Corporation $PODD

Lbp Am Sa boosted its position in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD - Free Report) by 162.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after acquiring an additional 25,725 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa owned 0.06% of Insulet worth $11,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,796,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $2,715,651,000 after purchasing an additional 87,845 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 0.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 709,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $218,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 37.3% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 574,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $177,324,000 after purchasing an additional 156,009 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Insulet by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 551,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $157,128,000 after buying an additional 142,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Insulet by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 494,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $152,703,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PODD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore dropped their price objective on Insulet from $340.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Insulet from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $380.00 to $330.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Insulet from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $338.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $386.00 to $360.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $334.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Insulet

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael R. Minogue acquired 2,030 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $246.23 per share, with a total value of $499,846.90. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 17,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,304,839.09. The trade was a 13.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $201.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.56, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47. Insulet Corporation has a 1 year low of $194.61 and a 1 year high of $354.88. The company's fifty day moving average is $228.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.48.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Insulet had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $783.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $768.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company's core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet's products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company's product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Insulet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Insulet wasn't on the list.

While Insulet currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here