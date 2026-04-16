Lbp Am Sa Grows Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Lbp Am Sa raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 292.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,270 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after buying an additional 63,546 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $17,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 47.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,461,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $3,222,454,000 after buying an additional 4,335,368 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 81.7% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,845,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $677,925,000 after buying an additional 1,279,422 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 44.6% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 4,109,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $924,380,000 after buying an additional 1,266,808 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,234,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $5,801,155,000 after buying an additional 1,092,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 33.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,477,553 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $832,438,000 after buying an additional 877,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company's stock.

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T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.1%

T-Mobile US stock opened at $190.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $209.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.10. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.36 and a 12 month high of $267.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, Director G Michael Sievert sold 1,089 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.85, for a total value of $241,594.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 125,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,885,657.60. This trade represents a 0.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 550,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.57, for a total value of $119,663,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 891,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $193,899,254.28. The trade was a 38.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 694,134 shares of company stock worth $150,847,799. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised T-Mobile US from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $260.91.

Read Our Latest Report on TMUS

More T-Mobile US News

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp reiterated an Overweight stance and set a lofty $260 price target for TMUS, a bullish signal that supports longer‑term upside despite near‑term estimate changes. KeyCorp Upgrades T-Mobile US

KeyCorp reiterated an Overweight stance and set a lofty $260 price target for TMUS, a bullish signal that supports longer‑term upside despite near‑term estimate changes. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and press coverage highlights T‑Mobile’s partnerships (including with Nvidia) as key to executing 5G growth plans and services expansion — a tailwind for long‑term revenue and network monetization. T-Mobile To Fulfill Its 5G Ambitions Together With Nvidia

Analyst and press coverage highlights T‑Mobile’s partnerships (including with Nvidia) as key to executing 5G growth plans and services expansion — a tailwind for long‑term revenue and network monetization. Neutral Sentiment: REALLY Wireless (an MVNO operating on T‑Mobile’s network) announced an AI‑native “Clone” feature that can answer/place calls in a subscriber’s voice — a proof point for T‑Mobile’s network capabilities but an uncertain competitive factor for retail subscriber/ARPU dynamics. REALLY Wireless Becomes World's First AI-Native Cell Carrier

REALLY Wireless (an MVNO operating on T‑Mobile’s network) announced an AI‑native “Clone” feature that can answer/place calls in a subscriber’s voice — a proof point for T‑Mobile’s network capabilities but an uncertain competitive factor for retail subscriber/ARPU dynamics. Neutral Sentiment: Brand and public affairs initiatives — T‑Mobile named a Gold Cosponsor for SBA National Small Business Week and launched the “Do Not Disturb Season” with the National Park Foundation — support customer loyalty and corporate profile but have limited near‑term financial impact. T-Mobile and the National Park Foundation Declare America's First-Ever Do Not Disturb Season

Brand and public affairs initiatives — T‑Mobile named a Gold Cosponsor for SBA National Small Business Week and launched the “Do Not Disturb Season” with the National Park Foundation — support customer loyalty and corporate profile but have limited near‑term financial impact. Negative Sentiment: KeyCorp lowered several near‑term EPS estimates (including Q1 and FY2026 cuts), reducing short‑term earnings expectations even as it keeps a bullish long‑term view — a source of downward pressure on near‑term sentiment and valuation.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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