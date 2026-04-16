Lbp Am Sa Has $25.32 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Lbp Am Sa lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 190.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,016,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 667,120 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in Pfizer were worth $25,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 47.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,070,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $638,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,887 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 203.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,012,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $229,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045,763 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 48.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,373,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $468,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,927 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 120.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,505,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $230,986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.8% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 41,490,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,096,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043,413 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $27.20 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.87 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business's 50 day moving average price is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.01. The firm has a market cap of $154.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 12.42%.The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Pfizer from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. HSBC boosted their price target on Pfizer from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an "underweight" rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Pfizer from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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