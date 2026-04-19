Lbp Am Sa Has $366,000 Stock Holdings in Albemarle Corporation $ALB

Lbp Am Sa lessened its stake in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB - Free Report) by 95.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 55,798 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in Albemarle were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 782 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in Albemarle by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 3,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In related news, CEO J Kent Masters sold 11,783 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.81, for a total value of $2,012,654.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,995,808.68. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company's stock.

Albemarle Stock Performance

ALB stock opened at $197.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.43. Albemarle Corporation has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $215.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.42.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.13). Albemarle had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.09) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Albemarle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ALB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. HSBC raised shares of Albemarle from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $145.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $165.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Monday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $172.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Albemarle

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation is a leading global specialty chemicals company primarily engaged in the production and distribution of lithium, bromine, and catalysts. Its lithium segment supplies key components used in rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, portable electronics, and grid storage systems. The company's bromine specialty products serve a wide range of industries, including oil and gas drilling fluids, fire safety solutions, and water treatment. In its catalysts division, Albemarle provides products for petroleum refining, chemical processing and emissions control.

Founded in 1994 as a spin-off from Ethyl Corporation, Albemarle has grown through strategic acquisitions and capacity expansions to become one of the world's foremost chemical producers.

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