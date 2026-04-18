Lbp Am Sa Has $4.09 Million Stock Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners $CCEP

Lbp Am Sa decreased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP - Free Report) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,041 shares of the company's stock after selling 19,093 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monument Capital Management increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 30,523 shares of the company's stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the company's stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the company's stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,873,922 shares of the company's stock valued at $532,765,000 after buying an additional 38,339 shares during the period. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $96.00 target price (down from $102.00) on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $107.00.

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Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $98.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.30. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52 week low of $84.65 and a 52 week high of $110.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is a major independent bottler and distributor of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages, operating under a long-standing franchise relationship with The Coca-Cola Company. The business manufactures, bottles, sells and delivers a broad portfolio of global and local beverage brands, including still and sparkling soft drinks, waters, juices, sports drinks and ready-to-drink teas and coffees. Its activities encompass production, packaging, marketing and route-to-market distribution for retail, foodservice, convenience and vending customers.

The company was created through the combination of Coca-Cola European Partners and Coca-Cola Amatil in 2021, bringing together beverage operations across Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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