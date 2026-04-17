Lbp Am Sa Has $5.89 Million Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

Lbp Am Sa decreased its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR - Free Report) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,109 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock after selling 31,642 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in Tapestry were worth $5,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TPR. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,166 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Tapestry by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 469 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD boosted its stake in Tapestry by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD now owns 5,701 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 3.5% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Tapestry

In related news, Director Thomas Greco sold 14,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.44, for a total value of $2,199,997.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,302 shares in the company, valued at $3,289,880.88. This represents a 40.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise Kulikowsky sold 9,166 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.62, for a total transaction of $1,426,412.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,192,714.04. The trade was a 25.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 164,956 shares of company stock valued at $25,297,262 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company's stock.

Tapestry Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of TPR opened at $150.64 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $148.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 62.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.59. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.60 and a 12-month high of $161.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.49. Tapestry had a return on equity of 157.98% and a net margin of 6.95%.The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Tapestry's payout ratio is 66.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus set a $165.00 target price on Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Monday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $151.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TPR

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry's operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

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