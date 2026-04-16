Lbp Am Sa Increases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Lbp Am Sa lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,507 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 36,616 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 1.3% of Lbp Am Sa's portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in Tesla were worth $115,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $35,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,188,625.18. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total transaction of $9,273,947.97. Following the sale, the director owned 33,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,166,913.80. This represents a 43.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 53,804 shares of company stock worth $20,865,598 over the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho set a $540.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $508.00 price target on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. China Renaissance raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $380.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, New Street Research boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $398.61.

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Tesla Stock Up 7.6%

Shares of TSLA opened at $391.95 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.79 and a 52-week high of $498.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $423.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 362.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company's revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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