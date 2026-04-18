Lbp Am Sa Invests $5.35 Million in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH

Lbp Am Sa bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,840 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,350,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,655 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $3,052,861.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 116,811 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,411,456.30. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Marsh & McLennan Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting Marsh & McLennan Companies this week:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 3.4%

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $176.35 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.89 and a twelve month high of $235.78. The stock's fifty day moving average is $173.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.75.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 14.26%.The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Marsh & McLennan Companies's dividend payout ratio is currently 42.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRSH shares. Evercore decreased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $236.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $205.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MRSH

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

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