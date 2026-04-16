Lbp Am Sa Lowers Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Lbp Am Sa trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 143,357 shares of the software company's stock after selling 5,524 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 0.6% of Lbp Am Sa's holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in Adobe were worth $50,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,369,395 shares of the software company's stock worth $14,593,054,000 after acquiring an additional 344,816 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Adobe by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,632,009 shares of the software company's stock worth $7,277,941,000 after acquiring an additional 352,448 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Adobe by 53.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,617,145 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,981,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,994 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in Adobe by 17.9% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 4,888,283 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,711,583,000 after acquiring an additional 742,646 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Adobe by 9.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,821,688 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,700,850,000 after acquiring an additional 414,526 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. William Blair lowered Adobe from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Adobe from $520.00 to $420.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered Adobe from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays lowered Adobe from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Argus restated a "hold" rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $343.88.

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Adobe Trading Up 3.8%

ADBE opened at $244.66 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.13 and a 52 week high of $422.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.77. The firm has a market cap of $98.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.19. Adobe had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 29.48%.The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.08 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $485,323.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,382,225.75. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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