Free Trial
→ SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Lbp Am Sa Makes New $6.69 Million Investment in PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $PDD

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
PDD logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Lbp Am Sa acquired a new stake of 59,000 shares of PDD in the fourth quarter, valued at about $6.69 million.
  • Several large institutions also materially increased or opened positions—Assenagon boosted its stake to 6,728,909 shares (+305.8%, ~$763M), SG Americas raised holdings to 3,238,126 shares (+931.4%, ~$367M), and others (Himalaya, Orbis, Aspex) added hundreds of millions—bringing institutional ownership to roughly 39.83%.
  • PDD recently traded near $103.71 (50-day MA $102.03; 200-day MA $113.80) with a market cap of ~$144.4B and a P/E of 11.03, while analysts show a consensus "Hold" rating and an average target price of $140.27.
  • Five stocks we like better than PDD.

Lbp Am Sa acquired a new stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 59,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,690,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of PDD by 305.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,728,909 shares of the company's stock worth $762,991,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070,827 shares during the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PDD during the second quarter worth approximately $482,273,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its stake in PDD by 135.6% during the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 5,647,728 shares of the company's stock worth $591,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250,416 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in PDD during the third quarter worth approximately $419,287,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 931.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,238,126 shares of the company's stock valued at $367,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,176 shares during the last quarter. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDD Stock Up 1.7%

PDD stock opened at $103.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.03 and a 200-day moving average of $113.80. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $92.27 and a 52-week high of $139.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PDD shares. Loop Capital set a $170.00 price objective on shares of PDD in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $148.00 target price on PDD in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded PDD from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Nomura upgraded PDD from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of PDD in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $140.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on PDD

PDD Company Profile

(Free Report)

PDD NASDAQ: PDD is the holding company best known for operating Pinduoduo, a China-based, mobile-first e-commerce platform that emphasizes interactive, social shopping and group-buying mechanics to drive user engagement and low prices. Founded in 2015 by entrepreneur Colin Huang, the business has grown by connecting consumers directly with merchants and manufacturers, with particular emphasis on value-oriented goods and fresh agricultural produce. The company is based in Shanghai and completed a U.S.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for PDD (NASDAQ:PDD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in PDD Right Now?

Before you consider PDD, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PDD wasn't on the list.

While PDD currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before SpaceX Goes Public Cover
7 Stocks to Buy Before SpaceX Goes Public

A forward-looking investment report spotlighting the seven space companies best positioned to benefit from accelerating commercialization in 2026. It explores key industry trends, major growth catalysts, and the stocks shaping the next phase of the space economy—from launch leaders and satellite networks to data, defense, and in-space infrastructure.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
Trade this between 9:30 and 10:45 am EST
Trade this between 9:30 and 10:45 am EST
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today
SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026

Recent Videos

This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here‘s What to Buy Right Now
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here's What to Buy Right Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines