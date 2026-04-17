Lbp Am Sa Makes New $7.91 Million Investment in International Paper Company $IP

Lbp Am Sa acquired a new stake in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 200,685 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $7,905,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 710 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In related news, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail acquired 50,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 50,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,999,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anders Gustafsson acquired 13,217 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.83 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.11. Following the acquisition, the director owned 26,092 shares of the company's stock, valued at $987,060.36. This represents a 102.66% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired a total of 76,092 shares of company stock worth $2,999,064 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP stock opened at $36.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.98. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.14. International Paper Company has a 12-month low of $33.57 and a 12-month high of $56.13.

International Paper (NYSE:IP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.90 billion. International Paper had a negative net margin of 14.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Paper Company will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on International Paper from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Argus reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $51.80 to $50.70 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $45.48.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IP

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper is a global producer of renewable fiber-based products, focused primarily on pulp, paper, and packaging. The company manufactures containerboard and corrugated packaging used for shipping and retail display, as well as a range of specialty papers and pulp products that serve industrial, consumer goods, and e-commerce customers. Its product portfolio is oriented toward large-scale packaging solutions, tissue and paper grades, and raw pulp for a variety of manufacturing uses.

Founded in 1898, International Paper is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, and is one of the largest and longest-established companies in the forest products sector.

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