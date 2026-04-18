Lbp Am Sa Makes New Investment in Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Lbp Am Sa acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 100,270 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $5,015,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 8.0% during the third quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,036 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 24,911 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,514 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.7% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,771 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday. Stephens set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $57.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TSCO

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $45.01 on Friday. Tractor Supply Company has a 1 year low of $43.23 and a 1 year high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.78.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 44.36% and a net margin of 7.06%.The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business's revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Tractor Supply's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.38%.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 59,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $3,228,022.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 80,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,701.93. This represents a 42.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 11,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total transaction of $618,259.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 45,515 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,519,255.25. The trade was a 19.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 222,348 shares of company stock valued at $11,959,621 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company NASDAQ: TSCO is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

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