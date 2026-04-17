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Lbp Am Sa Purchases 135,013 Shares of BlackSky Technology Inc. $BKSY

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
BlackSky Technology logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Lbp Am Sa raised its stake in BlackSky (NYSE: BKSY) by 37.3%, buying 135,013 shares to hold 497,187 shares (1.38% of the company) valued at $9.322 million at quarter-end.
  • Analysts' consensus is a "Moderate Buy" with an average price target of $27.40, while the stock recently opened near $38.98 and is trading close to its 12‑month high of $39.25, indicating a gap between analyst targets and market price.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Lbp Am Sa boosted its position in shares of BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY - Free Report) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 497,187 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 135,013 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa owned 1.38% of BlackSky Technology worth $9,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP grew its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 365,910 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,373,000 after buying an additional 109,610 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in BlackSky Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,310,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $7,855,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its position in shares of BlackSky Technology by 29.4% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 70,265 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 15,976 shares during the period. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of BlackSky Technology from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BlackSky Technology in a report on Monday, December 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of BlackSky Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of BlackSky Technology in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of BlackSky Technology from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $27.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKSY

BlackSky Technology Trading Up 17.8%

Shares of BlackSky Technology stock opened at $38.98 on Friday. BlackSky Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $39.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $35.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.13 million. BlackSky Technology had a negative net margin of 65.93% and a negative return on equity of 53.94%. Research analysts expect that BlackSky Technology Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackSky Technology Profile

(Free Report)

BlackSky Technology, Inc operates Earth observation and geospatial intelligence services through a constellation of small satellites and an analytics platform. The company collects and processes high-revisit satellite imagery, enabling near-real-time monitoring of global events and locations. Clients across government, defense and commercial sectors leverage BlackSky’s imagery and data to support decision-making in areas such as supply chain monitoring, humanitarian aid, infrastructure management and security operations.

Founded in 2014 as part of Spaceflight Industries, BlackSky has grown its satellite constellation and analytics capabilities to deliver satellite imagery with high revisit rates and rapid tasking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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