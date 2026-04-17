Lbp Am Sa Purchases New Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Lbp Am Sa acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $8,803,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 89 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.

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UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE:UNH opened at $316.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.70. The firm has a market cap of $287.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $234.60 and a fifty-two week high of $489.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $113.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.81 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 67.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. HSBC raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $363.42.

Read Our Latest Report on UnitedHealth Group

Key Headlines Impacting UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Further Reading

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