Lbp Am Sa Purchases New Shares in LGN $LGN

Lbp Am Sa acquired a new position in shares of LGN (NASDAQ:LGN - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 67,069 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,887,000. Lbp Am Sa owned about 0.06% of LGN as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LGN. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in LGN during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in LGN during the fourth quarter worth about $1,153,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LGN during the fourth quarter worth about $1,220,000. Finally, Capelight Capital Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in LGN during the fourth quarter worth about $4,089,000.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LGN. Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of LGN in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a "sell (d+)" rating for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of LGN from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of LGN from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of LGN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of LGN from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LGN currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LGN

LGN Stock Up 7.2%

LGN opened at $73.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -7,377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.99. LGN has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $74.48.

LGN (NASDAQ:LGN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $737.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $616.05 million. LGN's quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis.

LGN Profile

Legence Corp. is a provider of engineering, consulting, installation and maintenance services for mission-critical systems in buildings. The company specializes in designing, fabricating and installing complex HVAC, process piping and other mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems. Legence Corp. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

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