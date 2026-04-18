Lbp Am Sa Raises Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Lbp Am Sa lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB - Free Report) by 181.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after buying an additional 76,867 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 470.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,389,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $215,258,000 after buying an additional 3,619,468 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,807,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $480,972,000 after buying an additional 1,135,258 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 67.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,372,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $79,438,000 after buying an additional 553,081 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 30.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,607,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $92,632,000 after buying an additional 372,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $12,504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company's stock.

Get LYB alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 384,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $26,199,255.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,270,918 shares of the company's stock, valued at $359,107,643.34. This represents a 6.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE LYB opened at $66.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.50, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.40. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a twelve month low of $41.58 and a twelve month high of $83.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.07 and a 200 day moving average of $54.09.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries's dividend payout ratio is presently -118.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised LyondellBasell Industries from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $71.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. NYSE: LYB is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company's integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider LyondellBasell Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and LyondellBasell Industries wasn't on the list.

While LyondellBasell Industries currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here