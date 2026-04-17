Lbp Am Sa Raises Holdings in SLB Limited $SLB

Lbp Am Sa lifted its position in shares of SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB - Free Report) by 125.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,306 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 147,432 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in SLB were worth $10,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SLB during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in SLB during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLB in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SLB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of SLB by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 798 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of SLB in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on SLB from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price target on SLB from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 price target on SLB in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SLB from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SLB presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $54.27.

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SLB Stock Down 1.3%

SLB stock opened at $51.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company's 50 day moving average is $49.89 and its 200 day moving average is $42.86. The stock has a market cap of $77.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.69. SLB Limited has a 1-year low of $31.64 and a 1-year high of $54.80.

SLB (NYSE:SLB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. SLB had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. SLB's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SLB Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLB Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from SLB's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. SLB's payout ratio is presently 49.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $201,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,912.25. The trade was a 17.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 13,268 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $659,419.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 22,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,627.90. The trade was a 37.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 156,902 shares of company stock valued at $7,796,666 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLB Profile

SLB NYSE: SLB, historically known as Schlumberger, is a leading global provider of technology, integrated project management and information solutions for the energy industry. Founded by Conrad and Marcel Schlumberger in 1926, the company develops and supplies products and services used across the exploration, drilling, completion and production phases of oil and gas development. Its offerings are intended to help operators characterize reservoirs, drill and complete wells, optimize production and manage field operations throughout the asset lifecycle.

SLB's product and service portfolio spans reservoir characterization and well testing, wireline and logging services, directional drilling and drilling tools, well construction and completion technologies, production systems, and subsea equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB - Free Report).

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