Lbp Am Sa Raises Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Lbp Am Sa lifted its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 764,558 shares of the chip maker's stock after purchasing an additional 63,233 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in Intel were worth $28,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, EVP David Zinsner acquired 5,882 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 247,392 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,514,160. The trade was a 2.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $981,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 113,060 shares in the company, valued at $5,545,593. This represents a 15.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $64.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $324.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -811.65, a P/E/G ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.19 and a 200-day moving average of $42.75. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $65.84.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $50.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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