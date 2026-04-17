Lbp Am Sa Sells 18,179 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Lbp Am Sa lessened its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,709 shares of the company's stock after selling 18,179 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,630,605 shares of the company's stock worth $36,050,992,000 after buying an additional 1,419,322 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,634,824 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,462,541,000 after buying an additional 370,872 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 8.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,850,345 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,510,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,481 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,556,061 shares of the company's stock worth $2,543,839,000 after acquiring an additional 189,968 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,008,454 shares of the company's stock worth $1,691,449,000 after acquiring an additional 40,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Procter & Gamble

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Positive Sentiment: P&G raised its quarterly dividend for the 70th straight year and plans ~$15 billion in shareholder returns for 2026 (roughly $10B dividends, $5B buybacks), supporting income-focused investor demand. Read More.

P&G raised its quarterly dividend for the 70th straight year and plans ~$15 billion in shareholder returns for 2026 (roughly $10B dividends, $5B buybacks), supporting income-focused investor demand. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Marketing/brand exposure boosted by a new multiyear NHL partnership in Canada, which can help top-line visibility for core consumer brands. Read More.

Marketing/brand exposure boosted by a new multiyear NHL partnership in Canada, which can help top-line visibility for core consumer brands. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyses argue the current pullback creates a buying opportunity: some models see ~10% upside and commentators highlight attractive yield (~3%) and cash flow metrics for long-term income investors. Read More.

Analyses argue the current pullback creates a buying opportunity: some models see ~10% upside and commentators highlight attractive yield (~3%) and cash flow metrics for long-term income investors. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Near-term catalyst: analysts and market commentators say upcoming earnings could spark a rally if P&G posts a beat or issues a constructive guide. Read More.

Near-term catalyst: analysts and market commentators say upcoming earnings could spark a rally if P&G posts a beat or issues a constructive guide. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation debate: P&G trades near ~20–21x earnings in some takes — some see that as a fresh entry point, others argue it fairly prices modest growth ahead. This keeps sentiment mixed until fundamental data confirms a trend. Read More.

Valuation debate: P&G trades near ~20–21x earnings in some takes — some see that as a fresh entry point, others argue it fairly prices modest growth ahead. This keeps sentiment mixed until fundamental data confirms a trend. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Industry comparisons and dividend roundups (P&G vs. Colgate, dividend lists) keep P&G in investor conversations but don't change fundamentals immediately. Read More.

Industry comparisons and dividend roundups (P&G vs. Colgate, dividend lists) keep P&G in investor conversations but don't change fundamentals immediately. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Note: an article about a Zefiro subsidiary named "P&G" outlines remediation contracts — this appears to be unrelated to Procter & Gamble and should not be conflated with PG operational news. Read More.

Note: an article about a Zefiro subsidiary named "P&G" outlines remediation contracts — this appears to be unrelated to Procter & Gamble and should not be conflated with PG operational news. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst pressure: Barclays cut its price target to $146, and other firms (RBC trimmed its target to $167) highlight modest growth expectations — analyst downgrades are weighing on sentiment. Read More.

Analyst pressure: Barclays cut its price target to $146, and other firms (RBC trimmed its target to $167) highlight modest growth expectations — analyst downgrades are weighing on sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: coverage noting the stock trading down on analyst downgrades and muted momentum underscores short-term weakness and investor caution. Read More.

Market reaction: coverage noting the stock trading down on analyst downgrades and muted momentum underscores short-term weakness and investor caution. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Fundamentals concern: several write-ups flag slowing organic sales growth (notably in Fabric & Family Care) and modest revenue growth, which limit upside absent margin or volume improvement. Read More.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE PG opened at $143.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.01. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $137.62 and a 12 month high of $171.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is presently 62.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 162,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $26,354,588.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 319,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,884,093.25. This trade represents a 33.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 36,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $5,858,976.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,680,576.02. This trade represents a 50.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 348,618 shares of company stock worth $55,462,643 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Procter & Gamble from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their target price for the company from $157.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $142.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $167.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $163.16.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Procter & Gamble

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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