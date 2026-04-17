Lbp Am Sa Sells 18,633 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Lbp Am Sa decreased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,536 shares of the company's stock after selling 18,633 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in Zoetis were worth $11,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,306,764 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,190,326,000 after buying an additional 419,777 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Zoetis by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,932,787 shares of the company's stock worth $622,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,578 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Zoetis by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,312,779 shares of the company's stock valued at $631,046,000 after acquiring an additional 550,859 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Zoetis by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,241,357 shares of the company's stock valued at $620,595,000 after acquiring an additional 496,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 25.3% in the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 3,615,131 shares of the company's stock worth $528,966,000 after acquiring an additional 730,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a $136.00 price objective on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Zoetis from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $152.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ZTS

Zoetis Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $119.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.83 and a 200-day moving average of $126.65. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $113.29 and a one year high of $172.23.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 62.02%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Zoetis's revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.22%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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