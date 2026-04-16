Lbp Am Sa Sells 19,605 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Lbp Am Sa lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,459 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after selling 19,605 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in CVS Health were worth $19,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in CVS Health by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 486 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co grew its position in CVS Health by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co now owns 15,708 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners grew its position in CVS Health by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 3,397 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company's stock.

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CVS Health Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of CVS opened at $75.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.37 billion, a PE ratio of 54.49, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.51. CVS Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $58.35 and a 12 month high of $85.15. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $75.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 0.44%.The company had revenue of $105.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.940-6.140 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio is presently 192.75%.

Key CVS Health News

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: Robert W. Baird raised its price target to $94 and rates CVS as "Outperform," signaling analyst confidence in upside potential. Baird price target raise

Robert W. Baird raised its price target to $94 and rates CVS as "Outperform," signaling analyst confidence in upside potential. Positive Sentiment: CVS reached a proposed settlement with the FTC on insulin-related complaints, which management and some investors view as reducing a major regulatory overhang for the PBM business. FTC insulin settlement

CVS reached a proposed settlement with the FTC on insulin-related complaints, which management and some investors view as reducing a major regulatory overhang for the PBM business. Positive Sentiment: Underlying fundamentals remain supportive: CVS reported a recent quarterly revenue and EPS beat and set FY‑2026 EPS guidance, which provides a baseline for earnings-driven upside (management highlighted improving PBM, insurance and pharmacy cash flow).

Underlying fundamentals remain supportive: CVS reported a recent quarterly revenue and EPS beat and set FY‑2026 EPS guidance, which provides a baseline for earnings-driven upside (management highlighted improving PBM, insurance and pharmacy cash flow). Neutral Sentiment: Consensus sentiment among brokers is generally favorable (average recommendation around "Moderate Buy"); median analyst price targets sit notably above the current price, implying multi‑month upside if operational/ regulatory risks fade. Analyst ratings and targets

Consensus sentiment among brokers is generally favorable (average recommendation around "Moderate Buy"); median analyst price targets sit notably above the current price, implying multi‑month upside if operational/ regulatory risks fade. Neutral Sentiment: CVS is attracting retail and research attention (trending on Zacks), which can amplify intraday moves but doesn’t itself change fundamentals. Zacks trending note

CVS is attracting retail and research attention (trending on Zacks), which can amplify intraday moves but doesn’t itself change fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Renewed focus on PBM legal and regulatory risk is the main drag today — a proposed class action and broader federal scrutiny of PBM practices (specialty drug pricing, steering to affiliated pharmacies) are keeping headline risk elevated and prompting short‑term profit-taking. PBM legal/regulatory overhang

Renewed focus on PBM legal and regulatory risk is the main drag today — a proposed class action and broader federal scrutiny of PBM practices (specialty drug pricing, steering to affiliated pharmacies) are keeping headline risk elevated and prompting short‑term profit-taking. Negative Sentiment: An active shareholder proxy-access push (vote ahead of the May annual meeting) and related governance debate could distract management and add uncertainty to investor sentiment even as regulatory matters progress. Proxy access and governance clash

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, December 29th. Argus cut their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on CVS Health from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $95.05.

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About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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