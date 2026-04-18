Lbp Am Sa Sells 23,727 Shares of Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Lbp Am Sa lessened its holdings in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) by 77.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,852 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 23,727 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in Jabil were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Jabil by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,320 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Jabil by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,967 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Jabil by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 582 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

JBL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Weiss Ratings raised Jabil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Jabil from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Jabil from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $283.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Jabil

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE:JBL opened at $321.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Jabil, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.72 and a 1 year high of $323.55. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $268.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.46. The company has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.18. Jabil had a return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 2.48%.The business had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The company's revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Jabil's payout ratio is presently 4.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 2,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,540,000. The trade was a 5.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam E. Berry sold 1,585 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.23, for a total value of $477,449.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,335 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,920,592.05. This trade represents a 8.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $11,652,721. Insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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