Lbp Am Sa Sells 274,665 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

Lbp Am Sa cut its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP - Free Report) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,453 shares of the company's stock after selling 274,665 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $7,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KDP. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,488 shares of the company's stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 248.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 69,801 shares of the company's stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 49,741 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.2% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 100,870 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 33,258 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 253.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 76,089 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 54,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company's stock.

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Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $26.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $35.94.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company's revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.170 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Keurig Dr Pepper's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KDP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $32.38.

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Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper NASDAQ: KDP is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig's single‑serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.

The company's product mix includes single‑serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.

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