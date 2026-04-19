Lbp Am Sa Sells 45,368 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Lbp Am Sa cut its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG - Free Report) by 93.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,373 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 45,368 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $390,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 28,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,363,923. This represents a 14.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 2,083 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $169,222.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 291,398 shares in the company, valued at $23,673,173.52. The trade was a 0.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,866 shares of company stock worth $733,587. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.5%

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $81.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $83.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.79. The company has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $91.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 17.35%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.280-4.400 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Public Service Enterprise Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Evercore raised Public Service Enterprise Group from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $93.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group NYSE: PEG is a diversified energy company that operates primarily in New Jersey. Its core businesses include a regulated utility that delivers electric and natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as generation and energy services operations that participate in wholesale power markets. The company's activities encompass transmission and distribution, power generation operations, and related energy infrastructure services.

The regulated utility arm, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), is responsible for owning and maintaining electric and gas networks, connecting customers, performing meter and billing services, and managing system reliability and storm response.

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