Lbp Am Sa Sells 68,697 Shares of Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Lbp Am Sa trimmed its position in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR - Free Report) by 81.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,836 shares of the company's stock after selling 68,697 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in Carrier Global were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 6.7% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,982,302 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,461,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,524 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 506.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,187,219 shares of the company's stock worth $249,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496,372 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 461.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,460,321 shares of the company's stock worth $130,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,136 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,153,429 shares of the company's stock worth $377,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 29.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,740,099 shares of the company's stock worth $402,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,266 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts: Sign Up

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE:CARR opened at $61.26 on Friday. Carrier Global Corporation has a 12-month low of $50.24 and a 12-month high of $81.09. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $60.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Carrier Global's revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Carrier Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Carrier Global's dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Carrier Global from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $69.79.

Read Our Latest Report on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Carrier Global, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Carrier Global wasn't on the list.

While Carrier Global currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here