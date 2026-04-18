Lbp Am Sa Sells 73,400 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Lbp Am Sa reduced its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 64.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,222 shares of the company's stock after selling 73,400 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in CocaCola were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XY Planning Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Massachusetts Wealth Management grew its stake in CocaCola by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 35,538 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in CocaCola by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the company's stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Invested Advisors purchased a new position in CocaCola in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CocaCola by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the company's stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $75.77 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $65.35 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $77.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.89.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. CocaCola had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 27.34%.The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from CocaCola's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio is presently 69.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $87.00 target price on CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 target price on CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $85.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on KO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 23,556 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $1,872,702.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,754,735. This represents a 9.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 337,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $26,046,230.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 342,546 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,410,296.60. This represents a 49.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 892,925 shares of company stock valued at $70,254,796 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola's brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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