Lbp Am Sa Takes Position in United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Lbp Am Sa bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $9,745,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 396.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $444,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,351,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 271.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 46,082 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $14,027,000 after buying an additional 33,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 8,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.82, for a total transaction of $4,787,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 45,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,056,113.04. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.36, for a total transaction of $5,513,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 40,513 shares in the company, valued at $23,512,124.68. This represents a 19.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 403,295 shares of company stock worth $211,274,496 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UTHR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $655.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $587.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $601.50.

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United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $580.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $524.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $488.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.75. United Therapeutics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $272.12 and a fifty-two week high of $607.89.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.78 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.80 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 41.94%.United Therapeutics's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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