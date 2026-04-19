Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,132 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 629.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 15,078 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in Prologis by 45.4% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 10,728 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth $422,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 63,829 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 433,312 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $45,550,000 after purchasing an additional 10,266 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Prologis Price Performance

NYSE PLD opened at $145.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $136.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.85. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.10 and a 1 year high of $145.44.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.12 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 41.54%.The firm's revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Prologis's previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Prologis's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.56%.

Prologis News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Prologis this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and raised FY‑2026 guidance — Prologis reported FFO and revenue above expectations, highlighted record leasing and stronger occupancy/same‑store NOI targets, and lifted its FY26 FFO guidance, which underpins today’s share strength. Prologis Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Q1 beat and raised FY‑2026 guidance — Prologis reported FFO and revenue above expectations, highlighted record leasing and stronger occupancy/same‑store NOI targets, and lifted its FY26 FFO guidance, which underpins today’s share strength. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raise estimates and price targets — Multiple firms boosted forecasts and models after the print; UBS raised its price target to $161 and maintained a Buy, signaling analyst confidence in upside vs. the current level. UBS adjusts Prologis price target

Analysts raise estimates and price targets — Multiple firms boosted forecasts and models after the print; UBS raised its price target to $161 and maintained a Buy, signaling analyst confidence in upside vs. the current level. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst stance despite beat — Some firms raised forecasts, while others kept Hold/Neutral ratings citing full valuation or moderating NOI trends; this produces a balanced, not unanimous, buy signal. Analysts increase forecasts on Prologis

Mixed analyst stance despite beat — Some firms raised forecasts, while others kept Hold/Neutral ratings citing full valuation or moderating NOI trends; this produces a balanced, not unanimous, buy signal. Neutral Sentiment: Data‑center expansion provides growth optionality but adds capital intensity — Management is scaling the data‑center pipeline (new development starts), which could boost long‑term growth but introduces execution and financing considerations. Warehouse Giant Prologis Lifts 2026 Outlook

Data‑center expansion provides growth optionality but adds capital intensity — Management is scaling the data‑center pipeline (new development starts), which could boost long‑term growth but introduces execution and financing considerations. Negative Sentiment: Pipeline and structural stress concerns — Critical commentary flags the large (multi‑GW) data‑center pipeline as testing Prologis’ structure and balance‑sheet resilience; this raises risk that growth pushes on credit metrics or dividend coverage if execution/markets wobble. Prologis: A Credit Rating And 1.51x Dividend Buffer

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Freedom Capital cut Prologis from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Prologis from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Prologis from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Prologis from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $141.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLD

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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