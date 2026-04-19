Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 3,782 Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,782 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,124,000. Medpace makes up 0.8% of Lecap Asset Management Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,033,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 160.4% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 150.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,193 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,080,000 after acquiring an additional 9,117 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 129.5% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 32,412 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,665,000 after acquiring an additional 18,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,082,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Trending Headlines about Medpace

Here are the key news stories impacting Medpace this week:

Positive Sentiment: Market/technical note: Medpace’s relative strength rating reportedly rose to 82, a signal some traders use to justify momentum buying. Stocks to watch: Medpace Holdings sees relative strength rating rise to 82

Market/technical note: Medpace’s relative strength rating reportedly rose to 82, a signal some traders use to justify momentum buying. Neutral Sentiment: Procedural deadline reminder: Several firms (e.g., Faruqi & Faruqi) remind investors there’s a June 8, 2026 deadline to seek lead‑plaintiff status — procedural notices that maintain public attention but don’t by themselves change fundamentals. MEDP INVESTOR DEADLINE APPROACHING

Procedural deadline reminder: Several firms (e.g., Faruqi & Faruqi) remind investors there’s a June 8, 2026 deadline to seek lead‑plaintiff status — procedural notices that maintain public attention but don’t by themselves change fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: New class‑action filing/solicitation: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman says a class action has been filed against Medpace and certain officers covering Apr 22, 2025–Feb 9, 2026 — this is the primary legal catalyst investors will watch. Bronstein class action notice

New class‑action filing/solicitation: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman says a class action has been filed against Medpace and certain officers covering Apr 22, 2025–Feb 9, 2026 — this is the primary legal catalyst investors will watch. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms seek clients/lead‑plaintiff roles (Robbins Geller, Gross Law Firm, Bragar Eagel & Squire, Rosen, Pomerantz, Frank R. Cruz, SueWallSt, Rosen/others) — this concentrated legal publicity increases the chance of follow‑on litigation costs and management distraction. Example: Robbins Geller urges investors to act. Robbins Geller investor alert

Multiple law firms seek clients/lead‑plaintiff roles (Robbins Geller, Gross Law Firm, Bragar Eagel & Squire, Rosen, Pomerantz, Frank R. Cruz, SueWallSt, Rosen/others) — this concentrated legal publicity increases the chance of follow‑on litigation costs and management distraction. Example: Robbins Geller urges investors to act. Negative Sentiment: Additional firm notices and press pieces (Gross Law Firm, Bragar Eagel & Squire, Rosen Law Firm, Frank R. Cruz, Pomerantz, SueWallSt) further amplify the claims and the investor outreach, keeping the stock under legal/PR pressure. Example: Gross Law Firm alert. Gross Law Firm alert

Additional firm notices and press pieces (Gross Law Firm, Bragar Eagel & Squire, Rosen Law Firm, Frank R. Cruz, Pomerantz, SueWallSt) further amplify the claims and the investor outreach, keeping the stock under legal/PR pressure. Example: Gross Law Firm alert. Negative Sentiment: Local/regional coverage highlights plaintiff‑opportunity: Bakersfield and other outlets reiterate the chance for investors to lead the suit, sustaining media attention on the litigation risk. Bakersfield/AP coverage

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $522.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Medpace from $555.00 to $539.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Medpace from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $486.67.

Read Our Latest Report on MEDP

Insider Activity at Medpace

In other Medpace news, President Jesse J. Geiger sold 31,707 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.30, for a total transaction of $14,436,197.10. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,500. The trade was a 67.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.50% of the company's stock.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $520.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $468.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $537.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.39. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.05 and a 52 week high of $628.92.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $708.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $689.53 million. Medpace had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 118.82%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.680-17.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

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