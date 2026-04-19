Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Grows Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK - Free Report) by 148.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,849 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation comprises 0.8% of Lecap Asset Management Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.'s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,793,425 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,675,446,000 after purchasing an additional 42,809 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,423,449 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $497,538,000 after purchasing an additional 49,477 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,235,788 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $431,945,000 after purchasing an additional 132,637 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 14.1% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 989,429 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $345,835,000 after purchasing an additional 122,437 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 822,501 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $287,489,000 after purchasing an additional 29,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 1,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.50, for a total value of $484,375.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 1,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $671,925. The trade was a 41.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 1,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,800. This trade represents a 21.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,375 shares of company stock worth $20,828,717. Insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROK. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $410.00 to $360.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $406.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE:ROK opened at $415.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.57, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.54. The company's 50-day moving average is $382.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.69. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.06 and a 1-year high of $438.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 34.92%. Rockwell Automation's revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-12.200 EPS. Analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Rockwell Automation's payout ratio is 63.16%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

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