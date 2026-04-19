Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Invests $1.76 Million in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,408 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,755,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 200.0% in the third quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. United Community Bank boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 115.7% in the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 274 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 502.2% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 277 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX stock opened at $64.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.62. Boston Scientific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $60.59 and a fifty-two week high of $109.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.89. The company has a market capitalization of $95.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 14.44%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BSX. Truist Financial cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $102.82.

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Trending Headlines about Boston Scientific

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Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total transaction of $15,042,634.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,411,735 shares in the company, valued at $131,983,105.15. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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