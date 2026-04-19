Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in General Motors Company $GM

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,519 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,018,874 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $640,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830,050 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of General Motors by 348.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,549,170 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $216,393,000 after buying an additional 2,757,695 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 436.8% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,658,525 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $130,826,000 after buying an additional 2,163,274 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,097,019 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $251,850,000 after buying an additional 1,927,752 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,594,525 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $158,188,000 after buying an additional 1,893,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company's stock.

Get General Motors alerts: Sign Up

Key General Motors News

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

General Motors Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $81.26 on Friday. General Motors Company has a 12-month low of $43.76 and a 12-month high of $87.62. The company has a market cap of $73.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.14.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $45.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.46%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from General Motors's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. General Motors's payout ratio is 23.92%.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on General Motors from $104.00 to $91.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on General Motors from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on General Motors from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded General Motors from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded General Motors from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $91.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on General Motors

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider General Motors, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and General Motors wasn't on the list.

While General Motors currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here