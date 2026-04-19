Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 59.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,359 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 6,388 shares during the quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.'s holdings in Sandisk were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Sandisk in the third quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Sandisk in the third quarter worth approximately $13,546,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sandisk in the third quarter worth approximately $587,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sandisk in the third quarter worth approximately $7,046,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sandisk in the third quarter worth approximately $514,000.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNDK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sandisk from $230.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Sandisk in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $992.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Sandisk from $900.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Sandisk from $320.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Sandisk from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $692.68.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SNDK

Sandisk Trading Up 0.2%

SNDK opened at $920.99 on Friday. Sandisk Corporation has a 52 week low of $28.94 and a 52 week high of $965.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $682.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $417.22. The firm has a market cap of $135.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.34 and a beta of 5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $2.89. Sandisk had a positive return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 11.66%.The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total value of $2,196,355.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,939.71. This trade represents a 26.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Sandisk News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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