Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Sells 24,200 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 79.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,073 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 24,200 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.'s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,209,187 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,024,841,000 after buying an additional 2,174,381 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $169,104,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 292.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,206,320 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $210,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,503 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $142,594,000. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 21.6% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 6,982,838 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $656,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Dennis Howard sold 27,903 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $2,651,343.06. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,470 shares in the company, valued at $994,859.40. This represents a 72.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 162,462 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $16,879,801.80. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 529,346 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $54,999,049.40. This trade represents a 23.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 470,748 shares of company stock valued at $48,095,857. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:SCHW opened at $92.40 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $94.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.40. The company has a market capitalization of $160.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1-year low of $73.76 and a 1-year high of $107.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Charles Schwab's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Charles Schwab's payout ratio is 25.40%.

Charles Schwab News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Wolfe Research set a $120.00 price objective on Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SCHW

Charles Schwab Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report).

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